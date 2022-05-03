Seth Walker Shares New Song Remember Me

Seth Walker has released a brand new track called "Remember Me." The song is the second single from his forthcoming album, 'I Hope I Know,' which will arrive on May 20th.

Walker had this to say, "The song came to me while staring at a bookshelf, lost in thought, comparing the memory of a relationship to how lines of prose and poetry leave imprints and recollections on a page.

"The moment caught me wrapped in a feeling of how I hoped to remember and be remembered as life rolls, tumble and fades. Amidst those thoughts, up jumped this melody and song seedling.

"Musically it pulls from some of my earliest influences of old jazz and blues, with a few turns and twists woven through there." Stream the song below:

