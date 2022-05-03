.

Seth Walker Shares New Song Remember Me

Keavin Wiggins | 05-03-2022

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Seth Walker Album cover art
Album cover art

Seth Walker has released a brand new track called "Remember Me." The song is the second single from his forthcoming album, 'I Hope I Know,' which will arrive on May 20th.

Walker had this to say, "The song came to me while staring at a bookshelf, lost in thought, comparing the memory of a relationship to how lines of prose and poetry leave imprints and recollections on a page.

"The moment caught me wrapped in a feeling of how I hoped to remember and be remembered as life rolls, tumble and fades. Amidst those thoughts, up jumped this melody and song seedling.

"Musically it pulls from some of my earliest influences of old jazz and blues, with a few turns and twists woven through there." Stream the song below:

Related Stories
Seth Walker Shares New Song Remember Me

News > Seth Walker

advertisement
Day In Rock

Ozzy Osbourne's Family Have Covid- Rammstein Announce Stadium Tour- Cancer Fight Eye-Opening Experience For Dave Mustaine- more

Sammy Hagar Tributes Taylor Hawkins With Live Foo Fighter Cover- Jack Shares Ozzy Osbourne Covid-19 Update- Awolnation- more

Axl Rose Does Surprise Performance With Carrie Underwood- Motley Crue and Def Leppard Rotating Stadium Tour Headline Spot- more

Slash Announces Limited Edition Double RSD Live Album- Dolly Parton Will 'Accept Gracefully' Rock Hall Induction-Def Leppard- more

advertisement
Reviews

Mother's Day Gift Ideas

Still at Work: Men at Work's Colin Hay on Tour Behind New Solo Album

Caught In The Act: Candlebox Unplugged In Chicago

Caravan of Pain: The True Story of the Tattoo the Earth Tour

Get To Know... THE DEV

Latest News

Randy Rhoads Recalls Early Days With Ozzy Osbourne

Sex Pistols Bio-Series Trailer Goes Online

Metallica Share Live Videos From Santiago Concert

Supergroup Valerian Sun Premiere 'The Burnout' Video

Sunsleeper Share New Song 'Currents'

Singled Out: Don't Panic's Time Machine

Ozzy Osbourne's Family Now Have Covid

Rammstein Announce Initial Dates For Stadium Tour