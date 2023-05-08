.

Seven Kingdoms Premiere 'A Silent Remedy' Video

05-08-2023

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Seven Kingdoms Cover art
Cover art

(Freeman) Seven Kingdoms have released the newest video clip for the song "A Silent Remedy" taken from their latest release, 'Zenith' out on Distortion Music Group. The video was shot during the Powerwolf US and Canada Tour with footage coming from New York, Worcester and Denver.

Commented Guitarist, Camden Cruz, "We are stoked to drop this video for "A Silent Remedy"! Playing the shows with Powerwolf was a huge and memorable experience for us as a band, and we thought it would be very cool to capture this song over multiple shows and make a music video out of it. There is no way to explain how awesome those shows were, so what better way than to just simply show it to you?!

"Big shoutout to all the fans that attended and to those we met at the show! I also want to give a big shout out to our team for making this happen. Its a huge relief to find a solid and dedicated home here with Distortion Music Group. The level of work and push we receive from DMG is significant and has simply been unmatched"

Watch the Official Music Video for "A Silent Remedy" below:

Related Stories
Seven Kingdoms Premiere 'A Silent Remedy' Video

More Seven Kingdoms News

advertisement
Day In Rock

Wolfgang Van Halen Shares New Mammoth WVH Song- Motorhead Animated For Cover Of Metallica's 'Enter Sandman'- more

Metallica Share 'You Must Burn!' Video- The Smashing Pumpkins Paid Ransom To Hacker Over Leaked Songs- more

Day In Country

Parker McCollum Scores His Third Consecutive No.- Sam Hunt Visits 'Outskirts' With New Video- Dolly Parton- more

Day In Pop

Gin Blossoms and Sugar Ray Announce Co-Headlining Summer Tour- Earth, Wind & Fire Returning To The Venetian Resort Las Vegas- more

advertisement
Reviews

Stephen Stills - Live at Berkeley 1971

Sites and Sounds: Schellraiser Music Festival

MorleyView Lee Small

Cinco de Mayo: Have A Fantastico Fiesta With These Items

Sites and Sounds: Daytona Beach is Rockville!

Latest News

Wolfgang Van Halen Shares New Mammoth WVH Song 'Like A Pastime'

Motorhead Animated For Cover Of Metallica's 'Enter Sandman'

Rolling Stones in The Studio For 'Some Girls' Anniversary

Ringo Starr Announces Fall Tour for His All Starr Band

Seven Kingdoms Premiere 'A Silent Remedy' Video

Will Haven Announce New Album With '5 Of Fire' Video Release

The Fixx Expand 'Every Five Seconds' For Deluxe Version

Dayseeker Release 'Homesick' Video