Sevendust Tap Tetrarch For Animosity Tour

Tetrarch have announced that they have tapped by Sevendust to support them on their forthcoming U.S. headline tour that will also feature Dead Poet Society.

The Animosity Tour is set to launch on March 4th in Oklahoma City at The Diamond Ballroom and will be wrapping up on March 27th in Nashville, TN at the Wildhorse Saloon.

Lead guitarist Diamond Rowe had this to say, "We are extremely excited about hitting the road this winter/spring with Sevendust. It should be a very exciting run and we are looking forward to hitting some cities that we haven't in a while.

"It's Sevendust's 21st anniversary of their album Animosity which was an amazing record, so I know they have a lot of surprises up their sleeve and I know we do as well!"



Sevendust 2022 U.S. Tour Dates with TETRARCH & Dead Poet Society:

3.04 - Oklahoma City - The Diamond Ballroom

3.05 - Dallas, TX - House Of Blues

3.07 - San Antonio, TX - The Aztec Theatre

3.08 - Houston, TX - House Of Blues

3.11 - San Diego, CA - SOMA

3.12 - Sacramento, CA - Ace Of Spades

3.13 - Santa Cruz, CA - The Catalyst

3.15 - Anaheim, CA - House Of Blues

3.18 - Denver, CO - The Oriental Theater

3.19 - Denver, CO - The Oriental Theater

3.20 - Wichita, KA - The Cotillion

3.22 - Minneapolis, MN - Skyway Theatre

3.23 - Chicago, IL - House Of Blues

3.25 - Kansas City, MO - The Truman

3.26 - St. Louis, MO - The Factory

3.27 - Nashville, TN - Wildhorse Saloon

