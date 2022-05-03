Sex Pistols Bio-Series Trailer Goes Online

(hennemusic) A trailer for the Sex Pistols' limited-edition FX series, "Pistol", has been released ahead of the biopic's Hulu premiere on May 31st. "Pistol" is also set to air on Disney+ in the UK, Ireland, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and Singapore.
Directed by Danny Boyle - the Academy Award-winning director of "Trainspotting" and "Slumdog Millionaire" - the project is based on a 2017 memoir by guitarist Steve Jones entitled "Lonely Boy: Tales from a Sex Pistol."
The project stars Toby Wallace as Jones, Anson Boon as Johnny Rotten, Louis Partridge as Sid Vicious, Jacob Slater as Paul Cook, and Christian Lees as Glen Matlock, with Thomas Brodie-Sangster (The Queen's Gambit) portraying manager Malcolm McLaren and Talulah Riley (Westworld) playing punk design icon Vivienne Westwood. Watch the trailer here.
