.

Shadow Of Intent Share Blood In The Sands of Time Claymation Video

Keavin Wiggins | 03-01-2022

Shadow Of Intent Elegy Cover art
Shadow Of Intent have released a claymation music video for their song "Blood In The Sands of Time". The track comes from the band's brand new album, "Elegy."

Guitarist Chris Wiseman had this to say about the premiere of the clip, "We are beyond excited to share this new claymation video for Blood in the Sands of Time.

"This is the band's collective favorite song of the album and we can't thank Shayne Minott enough for bringing this vision to life with his unique style." Watch the vidoe below:

