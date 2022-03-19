Singled Out: A Sunday Fire's knivesbehindbacksforever

Alt-rockers A Sunday Fire just released their brand new single "knivesbehindbacksforever", and to celebrate we asked the group to tell us about the track. Here is the story:
We originally wrote 'knivesbehindbacksforever" some 5 or 6 years ago. We were so sure it was going to be a success that we even printed up merch for it. Maybe a little overzealous on that move.
Knivesbehindbacksforever came back to life when Jesse came into the band last year. He added the right amount of atmosphere and just played exactly what the song needed. The reincarnation came together almost overnight with a jam session between Jesse, Joey, and Sam.
The way the song came back together in a better way after sitting on the shelf for so long couldn't be more fitting. Knivesbehindbacksforever is a song about leaving people, places, and things behind to become a better version of yourself. Some of those things come along with you and support you while others are left in the past to never be seen again. It can be beautiful or it can be painful, it's up to your life's journey to sort that out.
Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more about the band here
