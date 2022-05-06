Singled Out: Billingsley's Long Shot

North Carolina brother musical trio Billingsley just released their brand new single and video "Long Shot" and to celebrate we asked them to tell us about the track. Here is the story:

"Emma is the one that I want!" The song Long Shot is a real life attempt to score a real life girl who sings for a band out of Canada. A book we were reading mentioned that many of man's accomplishments came about in an attempt to gain the affection of a lady, and that passage definitely helped inspire this song. But what's the best way to shoot your shot, so to speak? How do you get a girl like her? After running over different ideas for the song, the funniest option was to make her jealous!

And so, the song begins with the opening line: "Ariana Grande keeps on calling me, I let it ring but I never pick up. Cause Emma looks good with no makeup on, to say the least. To say the most, I'm in love!" This train of thought became the theme of the song, and a source of a lot of laughter during the writing process. The original line actually said "Angelina Jolie keeps on calling me," but our mom pointed out that it would seem more flattering if we used a younger celebrity instead. The name Ariana Grande fit just as well.

Some of the lines only make sense if you know who we're singing about, like the line "with her pants chopped off over old lady socks, always tucked into old lady shoes." But even if you aren't familiar with this particular person, everyone can relate to having a crush on someone that's practically unattainable. We had a lot of fun making this, and can't wait for everyone (including Emma,) to see the final product.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more about the band here

