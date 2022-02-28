Singled Out: Brodie Dawson's Paycheck

Single art

Acclaimed vocalist and songwriter Brodie Dawson just released a new single called "Paycheck" (from her forthcoming "Wholehearted" album) and to celebrate we asked her to tell us about the track. Here is the story:

Paycheck is a light-hearted song I wrote to make fun of myself and my relationship to money! One summer a few years back I took a contract job as a Coordinator for a festival production and had gotten paid a nice little chunk of change. So I did what any normally 'poor' bloke would do - immediately went out on a shopping spree and promptly spent it all! (I had buyer's remorse for sure, but I looked damn good!) After the initial buzz wore off though, I got the calendar out, gulped & started sweating, counting the days until my next paycheck, realizing I'd forgotten to pay a few bills... I could hear my Mom's voice in the back of my mind, telling me I needed to start saving for my future yadda yadda. And with that calendar in my hand, this song came to me and I started scribbling it all down across the pages.

I'm happy to say that we have a much better 'understanding' now, and that I even have a tax-free savings account! Made my Mama proud! (A very cool idea we had was to have her "on the phone" with me at the end - a real full circle moment and super fun!)

