Singled Out: Brodie Dawson's Will I Ever

Singer-songwriter Brodie Dawson recently released her latest single "Will I Ever", and to celebrate we asked her to tell us about the song. Here is the story:

I wrote WILL I EVER the summer my husband and I separated. I was so heartbroken, bitter and lost and yet hellbent and determined to find myself again.

A beautiful couple I know on the infamous Hornby Island, BC, ever-so-generously offered me their cabin near the ocean for the weekend as a little writing retreat. So I packed up my dog, my guitar and my journal and spent the entire weekend thinking, crying, walking on the beach and writing & playing..

The melody and chorus came first, and the rest flowed out from there. All I can say is when I was playing it I felt so badass and empowered! I used to call it my "bitter break up song" and I didn't realize it at the time, but I now see in hindsight that it's actually more about resilience and faith...

For the longest time it was more of a 'groove' song than anything, and it only had one verse. Cool note: I wrote the second verse the night before recording it in the studio in Nashville!

