Singled Out: Brodie Dawson's Will I Ever

Singer-songwriter Brodie Dawson recently released her latest single "Will I Ever", and to celebrate we asked her to tell us about the song. Here is the story:
I wrote WILL I EVER the summer my husband and I separated. I was so heartbroken, bitter and lost and yet hellbent and determined to find myself again.
A beautiful couple I know on the infamous Hornby Island, BC, ever-so-generously offered me their cabin near the ocean for the weekend as a little writing retreat. So I packed up my dog, my guitar and my journal and spent the entire weekend thinking, crying, walking on the beach and writing & playing..
The melody and chorus came first, and the rest flowed out from there. All I can say is when I was playing it I felt so badass and empowered! I used to call it my "bitter break up song" and I didn't realize it at the time, but I now see in hindsight that it's actually more about resilience and faith...
For the longest time it was more of a 'groove' song than anything, and it only had one verse. Cool note: I wrote the second verse the night before recording it in the studio in Nashville!
Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more about Brodie here
Singled Out: Brodie Dawson's Paycheck
Guns N' Roses Cancel Glasgow Show Due To Illness- Kenny Chesney Breaks His Own Record At Arrowhead Stadium- Def Leppard- more
David Lee Roth Reportedly Cause Of Van Halen Tribute Tour Delay- Journey Share 'United We Stand'- Guns N' Roses Jam With Carrie Underwood- more
Blink-182's Travis Barker Hospitalized For 'Severe Life-Threatening Pancreatitis'- Taylor Hawkins Earliest Recordings Released- more
Poison's Bret Michaels Hospitalized- Whitesnake Cancel Tour Due To Health Challenges- Red Hot Chili Peppers- more
Pink Floyd Expand 'Animals' For Reissue- Lemmy Kilmister Immortalized At Hellfest- Jamey Jasta Resurrecting Milwaukee Metalfest- more
Caught In The Act: Marcy Playground, Cracker, and Ike Reilly
Quick Flicks: Chicago Blues Reunion
Caught In The Act: Robert Plant and Alison Krauss Rock Chicago
Caught In The Act: MixTape Tour - The New Kids On The Block, Rick Astley, En Vogue, and Salt-N-Pepa
Guns N' Roses Cancel Glasgow Show Due To Illness
Kenny Chesney Breaks His Own Record At Arrowhead Stadium
Def Leppard Go Behind The Scenes Of 'Fire It Up' Video
Alice Cooper's Full Hellfest Performance Streaming Online
Keb' Mo' Added To Joe Bonamassa's Keeping The Blues Alive At Sea
Yours Truly Share New Song Careless Kind
Capital Theatre Deliver Mike Clink Produced A Hero's Journey
Metallica Share Live 'Moth Into Flame' Video From Italy