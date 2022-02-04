Singled Out: Calling Cadence's Just the Way It Goes

Los Angeles band Calling Cadence just released their new single "Just The Way It Goes" from their forthcoming self-titled debut album and to celebrate we asked Oscar Bugarin and Rae Cole to tell us about the track. Here is the story:

From Oscar: I was listening to a lot of Motown again, and Sam Cooke when this song came about. The first lines started to come out, "Woke up late again, all alone last night, waitin' for some love to keep me warm and tight, you didn't show...but I guess that's just the way it goes". It felt snarky and a little back handed, like blues song lyrics about someone that just got "ghosted". So I decided to write a kind of "get-back" song for people that were ghosted. The song really took life during the sessions when we recorded the album, and the guys got a hold of it, it became one of my favorites on the album - it was just a lot of fun to make.

From Rae: This is one of Oscar's original songs, and it speaks heavily towards everyone that's ever been ghosted by a love interest. I think everyone can relate to the back and forth texting issues that come with dating in this day and age. Josh's drums and Eli's bass really drive the song, and give it that extra groove.

