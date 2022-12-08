.

Singled Out: Dark Below's Hate Being Human

Keavin Wiggins | December 07, 2022

Singled Out: Dark Below's Hate Being Human
Hate Being Human single art

Dark Below just released their new single "Hate Being Human", and to celebrate Josh Campbell (guitar/vocals) tells us about the track. Here is the story:

"Hate Being Human" was written because of our general frustration with the human race. I don't literally 'hate being human', but sometimes you see the things we do to one another and the reasons why we do those things and it's just frustrating. The lyrics come from that frustration and mostly describe what I'd consider to be pretty standard human behavior.

The song itself came together from an incomplete song idea I'd had for a few years and then the intro guitar riff was written in the studio. Malcolm Springer, our producer, was looking for a backing loop for a different song and when he started playing the one that is used in "Hate Being Human", I started playing that intro guitar riff. I was just messing around so it wasn't like something I already had, but it worked, and that combination of the loop and guitar riff ended up becoming the intro/verse for the song. Jason Schrick (Co-Producer) had the idea for the 'Hate Being Human' line and that's honestly what made the song and set it in the direction it went".

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more about the band here

