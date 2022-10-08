Singled Out: David Michael Frank's Only One

Promo photo

David Michael Frank has amassed 1.6 million followers on TikTok and landed a No. 2 spot on the Alternative charts with his solo debut single "Only One," and to celebrate we asked him to tell us about the song. Here is the story:

Despite being in bands, I've been writing music solely by myself until I moved to Nashville about a year ago when I was approached by some very successful songwriters. I decided to step outside of my comfort zone and enter writing sessions with professional writers and was blown away.

My songwriting abilities over the years have been honed in by just writing songs from the heart without any specific rules or guidelines... in contrast, Nashville songwriters often write multiple songs per day with different artists and have a plethora of tools of the trade to write a great song quickly.

When you pair my raw emotional songs with people who spend their days focusing on "rhyme schemes" & *song math", you get a magical combination of talent to achieve songs that are both truly authentic while also following all of the unwritten rules of what makes a song a great song.

Over a few sessions, over 20+ songs were written for my upcoming debut album. Only One was written in the most recent session, one that yielded an astounding 3 songs in just a few hours! It flowed right out of us!

However, when I was invited onto tour [with Halocene and Lauren Babic], it gave me a strict deadline to choose a single, finish it and release it in coordination with the tour.

Only One was a great choice of a song that would be a perfect first single to perform live throughout the US - It's an energetic rocker that isn't too heavy or too soft. It's a song of fighting for what you believe in even in hard times.

The response has been incredible and the crowds loved it throughout the US, despite it not officially being released until after the tour (the tour was during a pre-save campaign). The LIVE performance video for Only One can be seen below.

Only One is the first song of many to be released under my new artist name... my name! Be on the lookout for more songs coming soon!

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more about David here

Related Stories

David Michael Frank Music and Merch

News > David Michael Frank