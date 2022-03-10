Singled Out: Dawn Of Ashes' EMDR

Scars Of the Broken album art

Los Angeles based Industrial rockers Dawn Of Ashes are releasing their new album "Scars Of the Broken" on March 18th and to celebrate we asked Kristof Bathory to tell us about the new single "EMDR". Here is the story:

This song is based on a type of hypnosis therapy for patients that have experienced trauma or have struggled with PTSD from a traumatic event in the past.

EMDR stands for Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing. I have personally experienced EMDR and was inspired to write a song that takes you through a nightmare into the hypnosis of dealing with past trauma and created a dark / heavy song that captives the mood of slipping into a nightmare trance.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more about the album here

