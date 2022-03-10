Singled Out: Dawn Of Ashes' EMDR

Los Angeles based Industrial rockers Dawn Of Ashes are releasing their new album "Scars Of the Broken" on March 18th and to celebrate we asked Kristof Bathory to tell us about the new single "EMDR". Here is the story:
This song is based on a type of hypnosis therapy for patients that have experienced trauma or have struggled with PTSD from a traumatic event in the past.
EMDR stands for Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing. I have personally experienced EMDR and was inspired to write a song that takes you through a nightmare into the hypnosis of dealing with past trauma and created a dark / heavy song that captives the mood of slipping into a nightmare trance.
Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more about the album here
Dawn Of Ashes Streaming 'Scars Of The Broken' Title Song
Dawn Of Ashes Unleash 'The Despondent Hole'
Dawn Of Ashes Share New Single 'EMDR'
Red Hot Chili Peppers, NIN, Slipknot, KISS Lead Louder Than Life Lineup- Midtown Reunite- My Chemical Romance Expand Reunion Tour- more
Sergio Vega Confirms Departure From Deftones- Ghost Launching New Album With NASCAR Sponsorship- Metallica- more
Ghost Announce Live From The Ministry Streaming Event- Alice In Chains, Breaking Benjamin And Bush Tour- Foo Fighters- ZZ Top- more
Pantera And Judas Priest Stars Recorded New Album- Slipknot Replaces Jinjer With Wage War On Knotfest Roadshow- Billy Howerdel- more
Caught In The Act: Ghost Live In Chicago
Slash Week: Slash featuring Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators Rock Chicago
International Women's Day 2022
Slash Week: Slash feat. Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators - 4
Caught In The Act: Volbeat Rock Chicago