Singled Out: Design Flaw's Ghost

Design Flaw practice space Washington, DC. courtesy the band

Washington DC rockers Design Flaw recently released a video for their latest single "Ghost" and to celebrate we asked them to tell us about the track. Here is the story:

We wrote "Ghost" late at night in a storage unit in Washington, DC - our tiny but beloved practice space. We remember the exact moment it came to life: Out of nowhere, Hobbs started to play the bass line that serves as the song's backbone, and Steve naturally built this heavy drum groove around it. Navid added a simple, percussive guitar line to drive the melody - and "Ghost" began to take shape. The effects-heavy guitar tapping that Gibran added next surrounded the core elements in an ethereal glow, and within a few minutes, we had essentially constructed the musical parts of our new favorite song.

We played it over and over, building on the individual elements for hours. That night, we dubbed it "Piano Bear" because the groove and intensity reminded us of Pianos Become the Teeth and Minus the Bear. Two bands we love.

Lyrically, "Ghost" is about growing up in a bubble of an otherwise violent human history. Being lucky enough to believe that the world is good and that we are more or less safe in the United States - but now we must reckon with the fact that this stability can change in an instant.

Navid wrote the lyrics in 2020. There was palpable tension leading up to the election. "Ghost" is definitely a reflection of that time: the uncertainty, the national mourning, the anger.

listen and watch for yourself below and learn more about the band here

