Singled Out: Dopapod's Grow

Single art

Progressive quartet Dopapod just released their new single "Grow," and to celebrate we asked Eli Winderman to tell us about the track. Here is the story:

"Take a look, left and right, you gotta look twice, a microscopic particle at the start of its life. Temporarily fastened in a state of despair, but there's nowhere to go but up from here". I was thinking this song could have a play on microscopic organisms growing and multiplying ,eventually turning into a potted plant growing from a small seed to a giant tree. The lyric 'big things have small beginnings' is from the movie Prometheus. Microscopic particles are the start of life. This is how we evolve. The song could be about a character time traveling back to the Big Bang. Sticking to the plan and continuing to grow. "That's why nothing, always turns to something".

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below

