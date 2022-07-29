.

Singled Out: Electric Lecture's What If

Keavin Wiggins | 07-29-2022

Electric Lecture Single promo
Single promo

Super group Electric Lecture (Greg Ansin, Bronson Taalbi and Anthony J Resta) just released a new single called "What If" (from their forthcoming self-titled album) and to celebrate we asked them to tell us about the track. Here is the story:

The track was born from a guitar riff Anthony J Resta recorded one night on his iPhone. Anthony called up Greg, "I got this riff that's gonna make a killer track." Greg loved the riff. Greg said, "We gotta show it to Bronson. So, Anthony, Greg and Bronson sampled the riff from the phone and then hammered out the music for the song in a day. Anthony played a burning drum track, while Bronson screamed on guitar. Greg filled in the bass. All day as we'd been working on the track, the whole time Anthony had been saying 'My favorite conspiracy is. Greg asked Anthony, "What is your favorite conspiracy?" Anthony said, "I don't know." Bronson said, "We gotta think of that. It then took the group another six months to finish words. Greg explains, " We are always trying to get words to fit just right. Nothing was working with 'my favorite conspiracy is.' And then at one writing session Anthony blurted out "What if it all works out? That's my favorite conspiracy," And that was it. What if? It all worked out? Wouldn't that be a great conspiracy....

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more about the band here

