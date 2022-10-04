Singled Out: Frontline's Keep It A Secret

Dutch hard rockers Frontline just released their debut album: "Scream All You Want" and to celebrate we asked Arti Flinkerbusch to tell us about the song "Keep It A Secret". Here is the story:

Most of the songs I write have dark and cynical themes, but this song is an exception. When I was writing it, I was listening to Ted Nugent's first album, which has a feisty, exciting track on it called "Queen of the Forest". I wanted to capture a similar kind of vibe, and first wrote the music for what ultimately became "Keep it a secret". By then I could already tell that it would revolve around a catchy chorus telling the audience something exciting.

The lyrics were ultimately inspired by a scenario like what you see in the 90's slasher film "I Know What You Did Last Summer", where a group of teenagers driving under the influence accidentally run someone over, and want to keep it a secret by disposing of the body. I hadn't actually seen the film when I was writing the song (since then I have), I'd only heard about its plot. You can still see its influence back in the cover art of our 2020 lo-fi EP "Accidental Gathering". The lyrics don't specifically discuss a car accident, but could be applied to anything scandalous done by a group of people, which better not see the light of day. Which is a scenario anyone can relate to.

After presenting it to the band, our singer Thomas changed the vocal melody and made it sound more authentic: more like someone who's really proposing to cover something up. Our drummer Jamal started playing triple sixteenth notes on the hi-hat during the choruses, which increased the suspense, and Steven added some killer bass lines. Then, there was a period of 3 months during which I left the band to go travelling, and Thijs, our rhythm guitarist, had to perform the solos when playing live. When I got back, we both agreed that he did a better job doing the solo on "Keep it a secret" and ended up doing so on the recording. I'm good at writing solos with complex, long-winded melodies, but if you need a solo to sound feisty, exciting & spontaneous, you need Thijs. "Keep it a secret" was first recorded lo-fi for our EP, and now its re-recorded & final version is presented on our debut album "Scream all you want".

