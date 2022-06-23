Singled Out: Futuristic's Gucci

Futuristic is getting back to his rock roots with his forthcoming album "Never Too Late" and he just released the first single and video "Gucci". To celebrate we asked him to tell us about the track. Here is the story:
The story behind Gucci is pretty funny... During the NBA playoffs this year my good friend & I were at the mall before the game and he wanted to go to the Gucci store. I have never bought "designer" clothes or shoes in my life so right away I wasn't interested. As we were there he was trying to convince me to get these 900 dollar shoes & a polo to wear to the game. In that moment the melody popped in my head that you hear on the song "900 dollar shoes! I pop my collar too!" so I made a voice memo of it on my phone. After making the memo i couldn't get it out of my head so the next day I went to the studio with my homie Kal & the band This Modern to make the beat & record the song. Wanting to add some substance to the track, we tracked a rap breakdown where I question why do people want materialistic items and what is the point of them followed by an acoustic change of tempo on how spouses can drain your pockets. Although this song is super fun & catchy, if you listen close it gets deep haha. One of my favorite songs I've ever released.
Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more about the album here
Megadeth Chronicle Vic Rattlehead With 'We'll Be Back' Short Film- Guns N' Roses- Rolling Stones- Bruce Springsteen- more
Guns N' Roses Perform Chinese Democracy Rarity For First Time In A Decade- Roger Waters Rocks Pink Floyd Classics On The Late Show- more
The Mars Volta Share First New Music In A Decade- Judas Priest Tap Queensryche For North American Tour- Megadeth- more
Pink Floyd's Roger Waters To Rock Late Night TV- Rolling Stones Update Tour Schedule- Motorhead Legend Lemmy- more
Road Trip: Daytona Beach - Beyond the Sand - Part 2
Hot In The City: Early Summer Concerts in Arizona
Classics: David Bowie's The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars
May Erlewine - Tiny Beautiful Things
The Rolling Stones Debut Sticky Fingers Classics In Milan
Guns N' Roses Rock Soundgarden Classic In Warsaw
I Prevail Announce North American Headline Tour
Queensryche Premiere 'In Extremis' Video
Crown The Empire Reveal All-Star 'Johnny's Revenge' Reimagining
Singled Out: Futuristic's Gucci
Megadeth Chronicle Vic Rattlehead With 'We'll Be Back' Short Film
Guns N' Roses Photo Exhibit Set For Appetite For Destruction Anniversary