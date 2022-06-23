Singled Out: Futuristic's Gucci

Promo photo courtesy Big Picture Media

Futuristic is getting back to his rock roots with his forthcoming album "Never Too Late" and he just released the first single and video "Gucci". To celebrate we asked him to tell us about the track. Here is the story:

The story behind Gucci is pretty funny... During the NBA playoffs this year my good friend & I were at the mall before the game and he wanted to go to the Gucci store. I have never bought "designer" clothes or shoes in my life so right away I wasn't interested. As we were there he was trying to convince me to get these 900 dollar shoes & a polo to wear to the game. In that moment the melody popped in my head that you hear on the song "900 dollar shoes! I pop my collar too!" so I made a voice memo of it on my phone. After making the memo i couldn't get it out of my head so the next day I went to the studio with my homie Kal & the band This Modern to make the beat & record the song. Wanting to add some substance to the track, we tracked a rap breakdown where I question why do people want materialistic items and what is the point of them followed by an acoustic change of tempo on how spouses can drain your pockets. Although this song is super fun & catchy, if you listen close it gets deep haha. One of my favorite songs I've ever released.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more about the album here

Related Stories

News > Futuristic