Singled Out: Garrett Kato's With You

Just in time for Father's Day, we asked Garrett Kato to tell us about his new single "With You", which comes from his just released new album "Small Town Rituals". Here is the story:
In essence, this song is about a protector. Someone who gives you a sense of security against challenges and uncertainty in life. I feel we all need this type of person or symbolism in our life. This song is my story of that relationship I have on both sides of the perspective of life.
I was raised by my mother mostly and found a relationship with my father a little later. While growing up can be the most tumultuous part of life I always found a sense of security with both of them. only now after I have my own family I truly appreciate it greatly.
Now being a father myself, I inherited the role of the protector. Realize that despite the ever-changing landscape of life, I am now the one who says everything will be fine, but also to be brave in the chance things may not be. The main purpose of life is to help guide each other through this beautiful world and I wrote this song to remind myself of that every time I play it.
Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more about the album here
