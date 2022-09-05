Singled Out: GFM's Framing My Perceptions

GFM just released a rockin' new video for the title track to their forthcoming EP "Framing My Perceptions," and to celebrate we asked them to tell us about the track. Here is the story:
With "Framing My Perception," we wanted to work on growing our sound, specifically with this single, but also with the upcoming EP release as well. We wanted to push ourselves to write songs that were raw and personal. When we sat down to work on the final versions of the song, we actually recorded a lot in our home studio, and I think that added to the edge that these songs have.
This song specifically is a lot lighter than most of our music, but we intentionally wrote it that way. "Framing My Perception" talks about the importance of taking a step back and reevaluating your current situation. By doing that, we've learned how to see the positive side of things, and we've learned to approach these difficulties from a place of wanting to grow and learn. Because of the message behind the song, we thought it'd be a little weird to have super heavy instrumentals tied to a song that in layman's terms is about "taking a breather." So, we decided to make the instrumental side of the song lighter and more atmospheric in order to match its meaning better. We're really happy with how these songs have turned out, and we can't wait for everyone to hear them all on May 27th!
Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and pre-save the EP here
