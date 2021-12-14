Singled Out: Give In's Flinch

Los Angeles rockers Give In recently released their new single "Flinch" and to celebrate we asked Chase Eden to tell us about the track. Here is the story:

It started with a girl. Surprising, I know. Anyway, I'd been at her house and it hadn't been a tranquil visit so I was leaving late. A little too late, in hindsight, but homeward bound I was. As I was driving, young lust was being replaced by exhaustion and I could feel my eyes getting heavier and heavier. I turned up the Parkway Drive I already had blaring, bit my tongue, and kept driving.

It got to the point that even Winston screaming at an alarming volume was not enough to keep me awake. I nodded off, doing about 90mph, for what seemed like only a millisecond but must have been more. My eyes shot open and I was immediately blinded by oncoming headlights. Just as the lights descended down on me, I yanked the wheel, overcorrecting back across the next lane and with the sound of horns honking, I shakily kept driving.

This close call became the foundation for the "Flinch" lyrics. A car crash, a near death experience, and all for a girl who was taking advantage of me. Those emotions bubbled up into the song, but it became more than just expressing those feelings. The song is a public acknowledgment that I put myself into stupid situations, probably due to some insecurity or other shortcoming I'm not self aware enough to recognize. But it has a toll and my luck will run out at some point.

Now, I'd like to say that having this song has limited these types of evening activities. But some lessons take a couple passes to really sink in. Maybe we just need to play it a couple more times...

