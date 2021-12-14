.

Singled Out: Give In's Flinch

Keavin Wiggins | 12-14-2021

Photo courtesy 25/8

Los Angeles rockers Give In recently released their new single "Flinch" and to celebrate we asked Chase Eden to tell us about the track. Here is the story:

It started with a girl. Surprising, I know. Anyway, I'd been at her house and it hadn't been a tranquil visit so I was leaving late. A little too late, in hindsight, but homeward bound I was. As I was driving, young lust was being replaced by exhaustion and I could feel my eyes getting heavier and heavier. I turned up the Parkway Drive I already had blaring, bit my tongue, and kept driving.

It got to the point that even Winston screaming at an alarming volume was not enough to keep me awake. I nodded off, doing about 90mph, for what seemed like only a millisecond but must have been more. My eyes shot open and I was immediately blinded by oncoming headlights. Just as the lights descended down on me, I yanked the wheel, overcorrecting back across the next lane and with the sound of horns honking, I shakily kept driving.

This close call became the foundation for the "Flinch" lyrics. A car crash, a near death experience, and all for a girl who was taking advantage of me. Those emotions bubbled up into the song, but it became more than just expressing those feelings. The song is a public acknowledgment that I put myself into stupid situations, probably due to some insecurity or other shortcoming I'm not self aware enough to recognize. But it has a toll and my luck will run out at some point.

Now, I'd like to say that having this song has limited these types of evening activities. But some lessons take a couple passes to really sink in. Maybe we just need to play it a couple more times...

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below

News > Give In

