Singled Out: Hein Cooper's The Distance

Australian indie singer-songwriter Hein Cooper just released his new album "True To You" and to celebrate we asked him to tell us about the song "The Distance". Here is the story:

In 2017-2018, Lukas Graham asked me to warm up for him at all of his shows across Europe and North America. It was a huge opportunity and an incredible experience. The whole team took me in as their family, living on a bus, visiting some of the most incredible cities in the world, over and over... I will never forget it. However, I felt very alone at times. My now-wife (girlfriend at the time) and I had recently got together and what we shared was real to me. It made me feel myself and at home, so leaving it for such a long time was hard. I can remember being in Barcelona at a venue called Razzmatazz; it was a beautiful day, not too hot. We were all backstage spending time there before the show in the night, and I felt incredibly lonely. I started playing the riff first, and an hour later, I had the song almost finished. It felt special.

When I finally got back home to Montreal (where we were living at the time) and finished the tour, it was heaven. After a few days, I decided to play the song for my wife. She cried, and it felt deep, in our little room in Canada, two Australians in love linking back up after such a long time with this random song bringing up everything we'd been through together. I knew I had to finish it and put it on the album. When I hear it now, it still brings me back to the first time I played it for her and that backstage room with the open door letting the cool air blow in from the back streets. I guess what it brings up for others will be unique to them. MUSIC!

