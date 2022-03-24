Singled Out: Hellblind's Hitch

Hellblind, the new band featuring Mark Clayden (Pitchshifter) and Paul Fletcher (Romeo Must Die), just released their debut EP, "A Plague On All Your Houses," and to celebrate we asked vocalist Adam Frakes-Sime to tell us about the song "Hitched". Here is the story:

The subject matter of Hitched doesn't bear a great deal of resemblance to anything I would usually write about. There is no self analysis and I am not commenting on a specific social situation. The majority of the song is also far slower in tempo than I would usually be comfortable with, which I think in hindsight may have pushed me to approach it slightly differently to normal.

A close friend of mine was going through a horrible time with his partner and it got me thinking about how marriage can be an awful life sentence given the slightest misjudgment of character at the start of the relationship. The resentment built up over years can poison the hearts of both parties, so that life revolves around spite and one up manship.

The line in the song which best sums up what I was trying to convey is "we race to depths which will surely make the other drown". I am pleased to say my friend got out of the relationship before bitterness and hate consumed him.

