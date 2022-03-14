Singled Out: Hey Thanks! From Me 2 U

Hey Thanks! are gearing up to release their debut album, "Start/Living" on May 27th, and to celebrate we asked them to tell us about the lead single "From Me 2 U". Here is the story:

From Me 2 U started off as a concept somewhere in the summer of 2019, it was one of the first songs we felt was us trying to break the 'Pop Punk' mold while still maintaining sounds that weren't super arbitrary from our past.

It was laid out as a demo on Travis' computer, and touched up as much as it could be until we hit the studio in 2020.

It lyrically speaks on the desire of wishing you could communicate with someone you care about the way you visualize it happening in your head. But the reality is always harder to see through when it comes time to talk. This song is still so relevant to us, even though it was written closer to our early 20s.

and learn more about the album here

