Singled Out: Hollow Graves' Heatwave

Hollow Graves recently released their self-produced "Heatwave" EP and to celebrate we asked vocalist Rob Coxford to tell us about the title track from the three-track effort and follow-up to their early 2022 album, "Mid-Century Modern." Here is the story:

Guitarist Nathan Gravette started playing the opening riff at our rehearsal space in Toronto with bassist Coady McCormack adding these pop driven bass lines. I just remember thinking, "this takes me back..." and figured we'd keep feeling going in the song. Dummer Alex Saragosa started that down the middle beat and everything just came naturally.

Back in 2008, I spent time in my home town of North Bay, Ontario before heading out to shoot a documentary film across Canada. During this time I found myself reconnecting with a friend I haven't seen in a few years.

We would spend time talking about our past as well as our future endeavours without even knowing that our lives wouldn't pan out the way we would hope. We were young and naive and that didn't seem to matter at the time.

After a few weeks it was clear that this reconnection would end abruptly. Our conversations would become stale and repetitive. We weren't really looking at the future so much as when the summer would end.

In the end, it was just a moment in time with the sun on our faces and how summer nights at our disposal, but so was that feeling of personal connection.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more about the EP here

