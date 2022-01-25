Singled Out: Inside Voices' A Hero Appears

Louisiana alt-rockers Inside Voices just released their new EP, "Liminal Space", and to celebrate we asked Tyler Jones (vocals/guitars) to tell us about the track "A Hero Appears". Here is the story:
This song, funnily enough, happens to be influenced by my interpretation of the anime, "Ping Pong the Animation". There are so many interesting philosophies in that show, but a huge takeaway for me was the representation of what untapped potential looks and feels like.
With that, the lyrics for this song came from me trying to express, in my own words, what untapped potential feels like. We all seem to have something inside of us that can drive us to do truly incredible things, but it always comes with a cost. Stepping out of our shells. Breaking away from complacency and diving headfirst into what we could be. It is something that feels so hard and sometimes even terrifying to do. Every now and then, we just need a push. I refer to this push as a "Hero".
To me, a "Hero" can be whatever/whoever you want it to be. It is just a matter of realizing what or who it is for you and not resisting so much when it appears. This concept was something I felt compelled to write about and wanted to encapsulate in this song.
Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more about the EP here
When We Were Young Festival Adds Third Date- A Skylit Drive Reunite And Announce First Reunion Performance- Iron Maiden- more
Sammy Hagar And The Circle Announce Crazy Times Tour- Kid Rock Tour To Feature Foreigner, Grand Funk Railroad, and Jason Bonham- more
A Day To Remember Team Up With Blink-182's Mark Hoppus- Thomas Rhett To Bring The Bar To You With New Tour- Switchfoot- more
Foo Fighters, Metallica Lead Festival Lineup- Duran Duran Austin City Limits Debut - ...And You Will Know Us By the Trail of Dead Free Show- more
Road Trip: Daytona Beach - Beyond the Sand, Part 1
MorleyView Blue Oyster Cult Legend Albert Bouchard
The Blues: Ladies Edition -Joanne Shaw Taylor, Sue Foley and more
Get To Know... Get to Know: Loveland Duren Explain 'The Memphis Thing'