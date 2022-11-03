Singled Out: Jared Rabin's Tunnel's End

Chicago singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Jared Rabin just released his album "Chasing the Light", and to celebrate we asked him to tell us about the single "Tunnel's End". Here is the story:

Musically, "Tunnel's End" is a familiar blues form that is found all over American music. It is somewhat disguised by the major key, a few extra bars here and there, and an additional section as the chorus, but a 12 bar blues is definitely the musical foundation of the song.

I recorded a lot of the parts at my home studio, slowly morphing what started out as a demo into the final version that ended up on the album Chasing the Light. Dan Kristan laid down the upright bass, Ren Patrick sang some backup vocals, Pat Lyons contributed some great dobro parts from his studio in Nashville.

We have all lived through some uncertain times in the past few years, and there has been a lot of searching for silver linings. It can be hard to look back and know if our experiences made us stronger or if they left us broken, and if there are harder times ahead or if there is a light at the end of the tunnel. Maybe all these things can be true, but in any given moment the lines between darkness and light can easily become blurred. "Tunnel's End" was written in that place, when you're not out of the dark yet, but you are looking for the light as hard as you can.

