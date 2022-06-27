Singled Out: Jay And The Cooks' Poor Everybody

Photo courtesy Deutsch PR

Jay And The Cooks' Jay Ryan tells us about their song "Poor Everybody" from their latest album, "Dried Up Dreams". Here is the story:

I usually come up with a title and write the song back from that. So, I was thinking "this political and social situation we're living through really is dire". Not a revolutionary thought but at the time, two years ago, nevertheless true. I couldn't read a book, I was obsessed with the impeachments, with proto-fascist groups parading around in military gear, with the feckless opposition in the USA as well as a major political party in the States slipping back to 1933. At that point it was "Poor Me", I was ranting every morning which was practically ruining my marriage and then I thought "Poor Everybody" because if the brownshirts get the power we're all in it together.

I needed a heavy-grunge blues guitar, so I did that myself. I needed a weird blues groove, so I inverted a shuffle...I wanted the song to grate your ears. Martin Ingle and Marty Vicker pounded on the bass and drums like they were cannons, and finally, Christian Poidevin (who is essentially a bluegrass player influenced by Charlie McCoy) played the harmonica solo. Christian asked me, "how would you like it to sound?" and I said, "Like the 3rd world war". He had never played anything like that. I like the line, "vicious little bullies having all the fun, sensitive soul's minds all stuck in the mud". Things are getting worse too, so "Poor Everybody".

Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more about the album here

