Singled Out: Jeen's Little Idea

Tracer album art

Jeen has released her latest album, Tracer, co-produced with Ian Blurton, and to celebrate we asked her to tell us about the single, "Little Idea". Here is the story:

The first incarnation of this song is buried on my social media pages from last summer...I sang/posted a variation of the verse melody before the song was really written. the melody had an immediate familiar feeling to me which I liked but it was outside from the usual stuff I release, and I started wondering if it was really worth finishing.

I had been writing a lot of songs for Tracer at the time Little Idea really started to take shape. some songs take me a while to finish but Little Idea came very easy especially in the way the melodies just played themselves almost. the original demo was only one verse and one chorus since I wasn't even sure it would see the light of day. I didn't know if it should be included on the album or if it was too different from the rest of the tracks but I sent it to my publisher and co-producer anyway.

I kept the final lyrics simple and close to the way I phonetically sang it in early stages of writing it because every time I tried to get more complex with the words it started ruining the vibe. I guess you could say this song directed me more then I directed it in a lot of ways. I titled it Little Idea because that's what I originally named the W.I.P. before it was complete and it just stuck.

the recording process was very simple and we kept things basic to not distract. I'm playing the acoustic guitar which is the only song on the Tracer LP where I used a different tuning. Ian Blurton is playing some ebow/lead guitar, have a couple cymbal hits by Stephan Szczesniak plus some tubular bells we had set up in the room for the 2 week session we recorded the LP. they were pretty huge and cool (7 feet tall/60 years old) so it was nice to use them on a few songs.

Ian Blurton co-produced the song with me (and the whole LP) and we recorded this track along with the rest at his studio ProGold in Toronto. he also should get some credit (and Steph too) for Little Idea even being on this LP because I had cold feet a lot with this one and they helped to encourage me otherwise.

I made the lyric video myself. I had some footage of Ian playing the guitar from when we recorded it in studio last year and I had Steph do a cymbal roll in there for me as well..the tripped out flowers are the same flowers I used for the album cover. they are called hydrangeas I think, I found them on the ground though so not 100% sure.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more about the album here

Related Stories

Jeen Music and Merch

News > Jeen