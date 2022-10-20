Singled Out: Jen Ash's Crush On You

Single art

Jen Ash just released a new single called "Crush On You", and to celebrate she tells us about the track. Here is the story:

I wanted to revisit the feeling of meeting someone for the 1st time . I have great memories of it . The beat is very 90's/2000's R-b , very old school and remind me of the many times I went clubbing dancing on a slow song when I lived in France.

For all my singles out there ,you live your life , focus on your goal , and boom out of nowhere you have a crush on someone and you forget everything , it's very disturbing but at the same time it's so magical . All your little world turns upside down , and your heart is on fire !! Everything's seems so perfect and sparkly.

I've been single for a while now and I haven't had the opportunity to meet someone lately. Valentine's day was around the corner and seeing all those couples didn't make me feel better . Love is dramatic and have its up and down but it has so much beauty. It feels good to be desired, it feels good to have hope , to believe you might have find the one.

And I remember ever single crush I had and the first time we met , you replay every second of the moment , telling all your friends and being excited , you are intoxicated by the love , the passion and the chemistry . it's a great sensation. You feel alive .

And then you imagine all kind of scenarios , you tell yourself should I , should I not ? Such a roller-coaster of emotions.

You never know how things are going to play out but let me ask you : is it better to try or to live your life with regrets ?

I'm a big romantic and I miss the feeling of "love at 1st sight" . Crush on you makes me smile , makes me hope that I will have those feelings again.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more about Jen here

