Singled Out: Julian Taylor's Stolen Lands

Julian Taylor releases his new album Beyond the Reservoir this week and to celebrate we asked him to tell us about one of the song and he picked "Stolen Lands". Here is the story:

I remember sitting on my porch last summer, just strumming these chords, and within them the guitar lick formed into what would eventually become the song "Stolen Lands." I enjoy working in minor keys, and this chord progression was so interesting to my ear because it was dark and rhythmic.

I kept developing the progression throughout the day but hadn't really figured out all of the lyrics except for one line that kept sticking out, and it was the line where I say: "Purpose and reason, that's what they say that you'll get when you have kids." It would become the backbone for the entire song lyrically, because I really wanted it to deliver a strong statement. I wanted to address a lot of things that were weighing on my mind, such as my own identity, and what it means to me to be of mixed heritage, and the struggle and perseverance that my family before me had to go through so that I could have the best opportunities in this life. I wanted to honor their strength and resilience and I also wanted to be respectful and honest about mine.

As I was writing the lyrics to the song, it began to take on a life of its own. I especially love the lyrics that challenge the traditions of folk hero Woody Guthrie. I wanted to show people a different perspective. I wanted to at least pose the important question about whose land North America really is. I also find it therapeutic to talk about my own life experiences, and when I got to the middle part of the last verse I felt compelled to talk about the death of a family friend who was gunned down by the police in Toronto. These are real stories, but I also didn't feel right about talking about it without consulting his family, who graciously gave me their blessing as long as I didn't mention anyone's name.

I'm proud of this song and feel like it's an important song for the time that we live in and hope that it connects, heals, and makes others truly think and appreciate how amazing it is that there are cultures living in the world that others tried to eradicate. The fact that they are still standing is a true testament of strength, faith, and resilience.

