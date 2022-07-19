Singled Out: Keep Flying's Firesale (Revisited)

East Coast rockers Keep Flying recently released "Firesale (Revisited)," a reimagined version of the song from their latest album, "Survival", and to celebrate we asked them to tell us about the track. Here is the story:
Ah yes Firesale Revisited. We have all collectively spent decades of years playing punk rock and the idea of releasing music that our grandparents would be able to react to in a way that was not disdain became more and more appealing.
The process of putting this together kind of just slowly evolved as we jammed it out with different instruments. It was fun breaking down one of our own songs and essentially covering ourselves. Going into the studio we really got to push the boundaries of what we are comfortable with and try something different and we had a really great time.
I wish John Mayer had co-written this with us.
Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more about the band here
ZZ Top Announce New Viva Las Vegas Residency Dates- Trivium, Between the Buried and Me, Whitechapel, and Khemmis Tour- more
Zakk Wylde Beyond Honored To Be Part Of Pantera Celebration Tour- Van Halen Tribute Never Got Off The Ground Says Wolfgang- more
Paramore Announce First Tour Since 2018- Anthrax Bring The Noise With Chuck D- ZZ Top Share Video Trailer For 'Raw' Album- more
Ozzy Osbourne Goes Behind The Scenes- Disturbed Return With 'Hey You' Video- Alice Cooper Reuniting With Kane Roberts- Pearl Jam- more
Megadeth's David Ellefson Returns With Dieth Supergroup- Ozzy Osbourne To Debut At Comic-Con- Bleed the Sky 'Terminate' New Singer- more
Caught In The Act: The Stadium Tour: Def Leppard- Motley Crue- Poison- More
Live: Festival d'ete de Quebec Day 9: Female Artists Electrify the Night
Sites and Sounds: Sixthman Cruises Roundup
Caught In The Act: Blues On The Fox Festival- Buddy Guy and more
ZZ Top Announce New Viva Las Vegas Residency Dates
Trivium, Between the Buried and Me, Whitechapel, and Khemmis Tour
Killswitch Engage To Headline Final Metal Blade Records 40th Anniversary Concert
Brantley Gilbert and Brett Young To Lead Cowboy Luau
Dead Poet Society Announce The Tour That Never Ends Dates
Liam Gallagher And Eminem Premieres Lead AXS TV's 90s Bad Boy Block
Clutch Announce New Album 'Sunrise On Slaughter Beach'
Brant Bjork Shares New Song 'Trip On The Wire'