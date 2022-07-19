Singled Out: Keep Flying's Firesale (Revisited)

East Coast rockers Keep Flying recently released "Firesale (Revisited)," a reimagined version of the song from their latest album, "Survival", and to celebrate we asked them to tell us about the track. Here is the story:

Ah yes Firesale Revisited. We have all collectively spent decades of years playing punk rock and the idea of releasing music that our grandparents would be able to react to in a way that was not disdain became more and more appealing.

The process of putting this together kind of just slowly evolved as we jammed it out with different instruments. It was fun breaking down one of our own songs and essentially covering ourselves. Going into the studio we really got to push the boundaries of what we are comfortable with and try something different and we had a really great time.



I wish John Mayer had co-written this with us.

