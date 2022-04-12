Singled Out: Keep Off The Grass' Two Apartments

Denver rockers Keep Off The Grass just released their debut album, "here but not there", and to celebrate we asked Cayden Wemple to tell us about the single "Two Apartments." Here is the story:

I wrote "Two Apartments" in preparation for an inevitable falling out that I would have with a former bandmate/roommate and his girlfriend. I say "in preparation for" because they were planning on moving in together and I knew my relationship with my bandmate would deteriorate quickly (and once they moved in together it did). When I was writing "Two Apartments" it was from a perspective where we hadn't had our falling out yet, but I was sort of helpless in waiting for it to happen. I was upset that my bandmate was prioritizing his girlfriend ahead of our relationship and the band, which in hindsight, was a little adolescent but it was really doing a number on my mental health. Hence the line in the chorus "why'd I make this a big f***ing deal // why'd you not."

In the weeks leading up to our falling out, I felt he wasn't very present. IE: on his phone, playing Playstation, etc. Our drummer and I coined this term about being "here, but not there." Essentially that's when you're nothing more than a body and your mind is off in another dimension. It became the perfect thing to sing at the end of the song.

This song is my favorite song on the album because it embodies all the emotions of the whole project; a big one being uncertainty. But now that this song is about a year and a half old and everything unfolded the way it did with my bandmate, there sort of is a sense of finality surrounding the song. "You were here, but you weren't there." Now when we play this one live, I feel a real sense of catharsis when I sing "you're here, but you're not there." It's the closing track on the album and it's the song we always close with at our shows.

