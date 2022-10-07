Singled Out: KILLBOY's NEVERMIND

KILLBOY just released her new EP, "MY CRUSH", and to celebrate she tells us about the song "NEVERMIND". Here is the story:

Inspiration: I wrote "NEVERMIND" for my boyfriend, because i really liked him but we just couldn't seem to make it work so this was kind of a goodbye song. I was really trying to break things off but then I totaled my car and he was the only person in the world that answered the phone at 3am- and he came and picked me up. I wrote this a few days later and I gave it to him and we got back together haha.



Song's Message: I think the message is that sometimes you do have to just say, "whatever nevermind" and keep one foot in front of the other. Sh*t tends to work itself out if you do that.



Describe song to someone that has not heard it: I'm not even goin to lie it sounds like a song that would be on Avril Lavigne's first or second album.



Writing And Recording Process: I think I just went to Feldy's and he played some chords and I wrote some words. Went in the booth and recorded it. I think it was like the second song we ever did together. It's a super simple song it was done that day.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below

