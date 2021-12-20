Singled Out: Krantz's Louisiana

Single art

Krantz recently premiered the music video for his latest single "Louisiana" and to celebrate we asked him to tell us about the song and the video. Here is the story:

Some songs I've written just spew out of me onto the paper in minutes, however, "Louisiana" was not one of those songs... I had the opening acoustic riff and melody for months and just never got around to doing anything with it until I was hanging out with my buddy and fellow musician from the Wildfeathers, Mr. Joel King. We played around with it and found some chords and a good little melody for a chorus, but moved on without coming up with any lyrics. The next day, I was writing with my friend, Sheyna Gee, and I was showing her the chord progression and melody, and she thought out of my "da da das" that I use when singing a melody with no lyrics, that'd I'd said "Louisiana." I definitely didn't, but it just sang so nicely, we went with it. It has a melancholy, somewhat remorseful vibe, so we felt like it should be a sad one, because who doesn't love a good sad song?

We talked about how sometimes you have a certain place that strikes a chord with you because of the good memories and times you had there with a significant other who is no longer with you, and you never want to go back. Louisiana has so many great spots I've been to, including New Orleans (which is actually one of my favorite cities to visit) so it was easy to come up with references. We wanted it to seem like I was stranded there after the girl I'd came to visit just took off with some other guy. We were feeling emo that day, so dying seemed like a better option than going back to that place again. The bridge came out of nowhere because we wanted to make some more references to Louisiana, but ended up being one of my favorite parts of the song. The solo section has a farfisa, which is an old organ-type instrument that is really cool and I've never used on a recording before until then.

For the video, we actually shot it in Nashville, but the director did a great job of making it seem like we were on Bourbon Street or some other parts of Louisiana. He projected scenes from the state on us as we played the song, as well as some shots of myself and the girl who broke my heart. The ending is the best part when a funeral procession like you see down in New Orleans comes up and engulfs me. Next thing you know, I'm the dead guy being carried by them. I get goosebumps every time when that part hits.

Thanks so much for having me and hope you enjoy the tune and video!

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more about Krantz here

Related Stories

Krantz Gets Animated For 'Try Living Each Day'

Singled Out: Krantz' Until We Meet Again

News > Krantz