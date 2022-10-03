Singled Out: Lift The Curse's Call it What It Is

Austin rock duo Life The Curse recently released their latest single, "Call it What It Is", and to celebrate we asked them to tell us about the track. Here is the story:

"Call It What It Is" was initially spawned from the main piano progression. The first line "You think that you know me" popped in my head as I was playing the piano part. I instantly knew the direction the song was going to go lyrically based on that first line.



The song talks about a relationship where you think you know the person because you have been with them for a certain amount of time, but ultimately you become strangers again. You were strangers before you met and are strangers again after you hit the peak of the relationship.



The ultimate message is that we tried. We gave this thing its best shot. That is how the title became "Call It What It Is". We've had our fair share of taxing relationships, but they help us grow as individuals. The knowledge we learn from past relationships gives the new relationships a better chance of survival.



We knew this song was special to us and could deliver a coping message, so for once we took our time with this song. It bounced between key and tempo, but we made sure to craft it to be its most impactful form. We wrote it originally in November 2021 and held onto it for almost a calendar year. We usually write, record, and release songs much faster than that. We wanted various parts of the song to be dynamic to represent the ups and downs of relationships. Musically, every part inspired another. The arpeggio that kicks off the guitar solo was originally an additional piano intro to the song. Our hope is that people find this song relatable, helpful, and are inspired to declare: "This the end" and move onto better days of their lives.

