Singled Out: Lost Pyramid's Party In The Rain

Psychedelic jam band Lost Pyramid released their debut album, "Monsters Under My Bed", and to celebrate we asked them to tell us about the track, "Party In The Rain". Here is the story:

Party in the Rain has been a song that has been evolving over the years. I first wrote the beginning section of the song and knew that I had a nice little verse and chorus section, but knew that it needed something so that idea was put on the side for a while. About a year after that while laying in bed I came up with the melody that turned into the ending of the song a few weeks later when it struck me to put the two separate sections together. As soon as I did it just felt right and the two parts flowed together so nicely, allowing for a nice stretch of improvisational jamming as well.

I think that this song has been a favorite of all of ours to play from the beginning of us jamming with each other. It seems like a microcosm of what our band has become, with a good balance between tightness in our songwriting, but allowing for a certain looseness in our more improvised sections. We recorded this song, and most of the others on this album, live, so it gives you a decent taste of what to expect at a live performance.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more about the album here

