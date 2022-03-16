Singled Out: Ludlow Creek's What About Love

Ludlow Creek drummer Jeffrey Friend tells us about the recently released song "What About Love", the first single from their upcoming 2022 release. Here is the story:

What About Love was written as our country was in the midst of the 2020 election. Every day the country was being bombarded with politics. Much of it negative attack ads. Social media, radio, TV, newsfeeds - everywhere you looked was negativity and rage.

One afternoon after a particularly jarring incident, I had to block an old bandmate from filling my social feed with divisive political garbage, I decided to take the dog on a walk and get some air. I was upset, angry, and I needed a change of attitude.

As I walked around my quiet little town, every other yard was filled with nasty negative political signs. It got me thinking...the problem with society right now is hate. There is so much hate everywhere. Red vs Blue. White vs Black. Believer vs Non-Believer. The negativity was even getting to me. It was just craziness.

That's when the chorus just started rattling around in my head. What about Love? What about peace, love, and understanding? Why can't we just get along, even when we disagree? And what about grace? And putting a smile upon your face? The song basically wrote itself out of my pent up anger and frustration. I went home and grabbed my acoustic guitar, recorded the chorus, and wrote the 2nd verse. The song just poured out, and Ludlow Creek brought it to life.

The divisions among us continue. This world could be a better place, if we'd just all start with love.

