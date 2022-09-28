Singled Out: Luke Warm and The Cold Ones' Paradise Lost

Single art

Luke Warm and The Cold Ones recently released their new single, "Paradise Lost", and to celebrate we asked Gregory Chomut to tell us about the song. Here is the story:

Our latest single, "Paradise Lost," is an idea that has been bouncing around in my head for a long time. It is about how time keeps moving on and if you look closely you can see little windows into the past. I have always been attracted to old houses or areas of town with run-down buildings and burnt-out lights. Especially when you can see evidence that they were once bursting with life.

One of the original inspirations was driving down Cumberland Street in Thunder Bay, Ontario. It was once part of the Trans Canada highway and is the home of many businesses and motels that were busy during that time. The highway has since been diverted around the city and although progress comes with many benefits, it has also diverted business away from that section of town. Since then many of the buildings have been left as they were 40+ years ago, just a little run down and in need of some love.

The day I wrote the song I was driving home after spending time with some old friends, and I was thinking about how much things have changed since we were able to spend all our time together. Unlike other songs, the lyrics and melody just kind of flowed into my head and poured out of me. By the time I got home, I was singing the song over and over and I rushed to my guitar to find the chords. When I brought it to the band, everyone came up with their parts pretty much right away as well. Every song we write kinda has a life of its own but this one, in particular, seems to have written itself into existence. It's kind of like the old saying, you don't know what you've got till it's gone but also how there is beauty in the things that are left behind.

