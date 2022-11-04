Singled Out: MBG's I'm Not In Luv

MBG, the alternative rock project of Canadian multi-instrumentalist Leena Rodriguez, just released a new single called "I'm Not In Luv", and to celebrate Leena tells us about the track. Here is the story:

My Single I'm Not in Luv is about what started out as a song about me complaining about being a third wheel in most relationships but with a plot twist of actually being secretly in love with your best friend.

Honestly, the reason this turned out the way it did is because of huge writer's block. The verses were written no problem, but the choruses were not coming to me at all and I was close to completely trashing this song but in most of my songs I tend to fantasize which makes songwriting really fun for me. I figured the most common situation in most friendships is at one point you tend to develop some romantic feelings and it's harder to accept it when your friend is already in a relationship or when you're queer and your friend may or may not have those feelings. It can be all scary and very confusing and riding those waves of emotions can be a lot. This song displays my frustration and denial of Love and how everyone around me is in it and I'm not (wow I sound so petty but it is the truth haha) but it's being accepting of these feelings that I have and accepting my queerness while going through the rollercoaster of emotions.

