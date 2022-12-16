Singled Out: Messer's Unfvckwitable

Messer tell us about their latest single "Unfvckwitable" and the music video for the track. Here is the story:

"Unfvckwitable" is a state of being. It's the conscious decision to be unfazed and unaffected by the storms around you. It's a commitment to strength of character. Having the clarity to not back down from your goals no matter what life throws at you. Strive to be Unbreakable, to be Unstoppable... To BE UNFVCKWITABLE

To bring the visual message for this song - it was clear there was only one choice when it came to directing the 'Unfvckwitable' video: Matt JC (director) of 1307 Productions. He and Aaron Fariooz (Director of Photography) and their crew brought their award winning cinematography to this 6k, Super Hi-Def video.

The location was also a key element - it was filmed at Grace Point Media in Dallas, Texas, which features a high definition 10 foot tall x 40 foot long L.E.D. wall. Our guitarist Jonathan Simmons created the "video within the video" to act as the backdrop to the high energy performance we put out. The message the video tells is one from inside the diamond and is meant to be a reminder to be strong like a diamond - which is what we are trying to get across with this song.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below

