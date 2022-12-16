.

Singled Out: Messer's Unfvckwitable

Keavin Wiggins | December 15, 2022

Singled Out: Messer's Unfvckwitable
Single art

Messer tell us about their latest single "Unfvckwitable" and the music video for the track. Here is the story:

"Unfvckwitable" is a state of being. It's the conscious decision to be unfazed and unaffected by the storms around you. It's a commitment to strength of character. Having the clarity to not back down from your goals no matter what life throws at you. Strive to be Unbreakable, to be Unstoppable... To BE UNFVCKWITABLE

To bring the visual message for this song - it was clear there was only one choice when it came to directing the 'Unfvckwitable' video: Matt JC (director) of 1307 Productions. He and Aaron Fariooz (Director of Photography) and their crew brought their award winning cinematography to this 6k, Super Hi-Def video.

The location was also a key element - it was filmed at Grace Point Media in Dallas, Texas, which features a high definition 10 foot tall x 40 foot long L.E.D. wall. Our guitarist Jonathan Simmons created the "video within the video" to act as the backdrop to the high energy performance we put out. The message the video tells is one from inside the diamond and is meant to be a reminder to be strong like a diamond - which is what we are trying to get across with this song.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below

Related Stories


Singled Out: Messer's Unfvckwitable

Weapons of Anew Touring With Scott Stapp and Messer

Singled Out: Messer's Save Myself

Messer Music and Merch

News > Messer

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Linked In Pin it Share on Reddit email this article
advertisement
Day In Rock

Motley Crue, Iron Maiden, KISS and Slipknot Lead Festival Lineup- Rolling Stones Announce Immersive Virtual Concert Event- more

Pantera, Tool, Slipknot, Avenged Sevenfold Lead Welcome to Rockville- Ghost Deliver 'Mary On A Cross'- The Acacia Strain Return- more

Ozzy Osbourne Scores Career First With Eric Clapton Collaboration- Rage Against The Machine's Tim Commerford Battling Prostate Cancer- more

KISS Announce Their Final UK Tour Dates- Pantera's Rex Brown Misses Knotfest Show Due To Illness- ZZ Top and Lynyrd Skynyrd Tour- more

advertisement
Reviews

Holiday Gift Guide: More Stocking Stuffers

Holiday Gift Guide: More Great Gifts For 2022

Caught In The Act: Q101 Pop Up with The Struts

Passport: DOGO du Togo

World Cup Have You Craving Qatar? Here Are Doha Highlights In Photos

Latest News

Motley Crue, Iron Maiden, KISS and Slipknot Lead Festival Lineup

Jason Aldean, Dierks Bentley, and Luke Bryan Lead New Year's Eve Live Additions

Hammerfall Return To Nuclear Blast

The Hate Club Gets Animated For 'Burn In Hell' Video

The Dillinger Escape Plan's Greg Puciato Shares Video From Upcoming Live Release

Haken Announce North American Fauna Expedition

Underoath Plot The Blind Obedience Tour

Flogging Molly's Salty Dog Cruise 2023 Announced