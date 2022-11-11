Singled Out: miQa.El's Walking Medicine

miQa.El (formerly known as Hicks made quite a name for himself on country charts and country radio) is back with a new single called "Walking Medicine," and to celebrate we asked him to tell us about the song. Here is the story:

Being a peaceful and spiritual warrior I have always been more interested in what's going on inside of us humans than what's happening on the outside.

I believe that we are all one. We come from the same source. God, Universe, Prime Creator, Great Spirit... doesn't matter what we call it, it's all the same, as we are all the same... we are all connected... We are all brothers and sisters on this planet. And I think it's time we realize that. Love everybody but set clear boundaries.

Walking Medicine is about being the best version of ourselves. Inspire and lift each other. Be the one that makes a difference. Walk proud, walk healthy, walk knowingly. Let go of what doesn't serve you. Breath in, breath out...

WALKING MEDICINE

Words And Music: miQa.El (KashKow Music)

Deep in my soul I am your brother

Deep in my heart I am your man

I can't steal you from another

Trust and follow life's plan

With you I want to reach much higher

With you i fall in love with me

Way beyond burning desire

Love don't come with guaranties

Walking Medicine

Walking Medicine

I surrender here tonight

I'm giving up I'm giving in without a fight

You and me Walking Medicine

I saw the light there in the distance

I heard a voice inside of me

I give away all my resistance

Sometimes it's better just to breath

I don't need to walk beside you

But it's where I rather be

It's a spiritual I do

Love's supposed to set us free

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more about miQa.El here

Related Stories

miQa.El Music and Merch

News > miQa.El