Singled Out: Miss Christine's Can't See

Miss Christine has just released a brand new single, "Can't See", from the forthcoming album, "Bittersweet", and to celebrate we asked Christine Moad to tell us about the song. Here is the story:
We often can't see internal self growth. This song is a celebration of that. It's realizing your self-worth and that you have the power to change your external situation, but in order to get there you have to have that realization that you're worthy of greater things.
This album illustrates the story arc of my musical life. It tells a story of overcoming societal expectations and external beliefs that I once thought applied to me because I look like a woman or because I'm a bassist. But that's just what was projected onto me by society and that's not actually how I feel. I've been able to overcome those, and that's ultimately what makes this album a new sound and a new thing.
Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more about the album here
Motley Crue and Def Leppard May Expand Stadium Tour- David Lee Roth Hints At Change In Retirement Status- Eddie Van Halen- more
Journey Deliver You Got The Best Of Me Video- Megadeth Announce David Ellefson's Official Replacement- Eddie Van Halen- more
KISS Stars Ace Frehley and Peter Criss Reunite- The Used's McCracken Bert Seeks Mental Health Treatment- Springsteen- more
Guns N' Roses Story of Their Songs TV Special Coming- Soundgarden Nirvana Supergroup Share Rhythm Of The Ride Video- more
Def Leppard - Diamond Star Halos
Sites and Sounds: Quebec City's Festival d'ete de Quebec 2022
Sites and Sounds: A Summer of Music Awaits in Malta
Live: Vieux Farka Toure In Phoenix
Michael Schenker Group (MSG) - Universal
Motley Crue and Def Leppard May Expand Stadium Tour
David Lee Roth Hints At Change In Retirement Status
Wolfgang Slams Reelz TV Autopsy Special About Eddie Van Halen
Asking Alexandria Cancel Remaining Tour Dates For Health Reasons
Rolling Stones Live Debut 1966 Classic At 60th Anniversary Tour Opener
Jon Anderson To Perform Classic Yes Album On US Tour
Amon Amarth Get In The Ring With New Video And Album
Unearth Announce Summer Tour Plans