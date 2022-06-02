Singled Out: Miss Christine's Can't See

Miss Christine has just released a brand new single, "Can't See", from the forthcoming album, "Bittersweet", and to celebrate we asked Christine Moad to tell us about the song. Here is the story:

We often can't see internal self growth. This song is a celebration of that. It's realizing your self-worth and that you have the power to change your external situation, but in order to get there you have to have that realization that you're worthy of greater things.

This album illustrates the story arc of my musical life. It tells a story of overcoming societal expectations and external beliefs that I once thought applied to me because I look like a woman or because I'm a bassist. But that's just what was projected onto me by society and that's not actually how I feel. I've been able to overcome those, and that's ultimately what makes this album a new sound and a new thing.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more about the album here

