Singled Out: Of The Wasteland's Midnight Vampire

Band photo courtesy Atom Splitter

Miami, FL rockers Of The Wasteland recently released a video for their latest single "Midnight Vampire" and to celebrate we asked guitarist and the song's writer Johnathan Flannagan to tell us about the track. Here is the story:

Vampires and all things darkness have been a part of my life since I was child. To fundamentally understand where Midnight Vampire came from, all one needs do is look at what influenced me.

Chernabog, the giant demon from Fantasia and Hades from Hercules were my favorite Disney characters as a child, so I was always into that darkness and wit. This trailed into my love for vampire and monster hunting, watching a lot of Buffy, Charmed, Supernatural, & more.

For Midnight Vampire (internally we nicknamed it MVP), the lyrics came before the guitar. It started out as a lighthearted parody song about getting stuck in a church with vampires. From there, I imagined myself in the church and began writing the first things that would've come to mind had there been a horde of undead after my blood.

The "and we're out of time" lyric was originally "and we're out of gum", referencing that "I'm here to kick ass and chew bubblegum" movie quote. The chorus line "Ooh baby please" was my way of making fun of people always using the word "baby" in songs.

