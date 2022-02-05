Singled Out: Persefone's Katabasis

Persefone just released their new album, "metanoia", and to celebrate we asked guitarist Carlos Lozano to tell us about the track "Katabasis." Here is the story:

I remember being on tour with the band somewhere in Europe on the second leg of the Aathma tour. We were just heading to the venue after having some food and I was talking with Bobby ( Persefone's drummer ) about the future new album and the direction we could take with it.

Since I'm a little bit nerd when it comes to music, I was telling him how I was so disappointed with myself because, on the last 2 Persefone albums, both opening tracks were written in triplets feel and I never noticed it before! So I announced that, no matter what, the next opening track for the new album had to be written in 16th notes!

Many months later, the day arrived and we were about to start writing the new stuff, and everyone knew about that conversation... so, the day before the writing session for the song I asked Bobby for a drum beat for me to think of a riff for the next day. He was in the car and just started drumming on the driving wheel, I took that idea home, and wrote all the notes around that to create what today is the main riff for "Katabasis" in glorious 16th notes feel!

Because of that now I can sleep properly at night...

