Singled Out: Poppymoon's KTHXBYE

German duo Poppymoon just released their new single, "KTHXBYE", from their forthcoming I EP, and to celebrate we asked them to tell us about the track. Here is the story:

After the end of our former group ASHBY in 2018, we both knew we wanted to make music together. We took a whole year (2019) to create music and find what both of us liked in order to create Poppymoon. Our favorite song at the time was "KTHXBYE," which was a demo. However, since it was so different from the other songs, we weren't sure how we felt about its style.

To be honest, we both loved the song so much and thought it was perfect for our EP concept, so we decided it had to be our single. It's different, but it's still Poppymoon.

In terms of production elements, we enjoyed playing around with autotune. Coming from a rock band and also in our later productions, we never used autotune as a style element, but had fun using it for different parts of the song. It's kind of liberating to do what you've learned not to do. It's also an interesting topic since many people claim to hate it and rarely realize it's in most songs they listen to. In a way, it's similar to Botox, so many people use it, but others usually only see it when it's done poorly or for style reasons - but that's what they see when they talk about it.

About the Song: This song tells of wanderlust, freedom, and an adventurous spirit, taking you on a night drive through glittering cities. Despite the booming bass and full synths, "KTHXBYE" maintains a clear connection to our duo's guitar roots. Sabina's voice, usually quite earthy and full, muffles in "KTHXBYE" almost to the point of seeming detached, disinterested, and on the verge of something new.

"KTHXBYE" by Poppymoon is an electronic pop hit that makes you want to experience adventure - best at night.

About the video: It is our biggest video production yet. We worked with producer Lilli Thöne, cinematographer Katharina Schäffer and photographer Lisa Jureczko to create a video we can all be proud of. As Lilli lives in South Africa, this was an international set production, and we had so much fun collaborating with these three amazing women. The video itself is more of a collage of shots, framing the aesthetic of the song without telling too much story. This is so that everyone can find their own story in this song.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more about the album here

