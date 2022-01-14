Singled Out And Premiere: The After Hours' Blow Me Away

Blow Me Away promo image

We are pleased to premiere the lyric video for The After Hours' addictive new rocker "Blow Me Away" and to celebrate we asked Bruce Vayn to tell us about the track which is a great mix of classic metal and modern rock. Here is the story:

"Blow Me Away" was written in one of the darker periods of the ongoing pandemic. For us, it is both a message of hope and despair. It is a song that expresses our frustrations with this sinking ship we're all stuck in, and a calling to arms for real and lasting change.

These days feel like an incredibly boring apocalypse, so we decided to use our art to punch up our ruminations on these end times. Real and lasting change should and will happen eventually, and the concept of this song could be viewed as the anticipation for that proverbial phoenix to finally rise from the ashes of a world that's all but abandoned us. But it won't happen without action. We have to "lace up our boots and hit the ground" or accept that we'll all be left in the dust. It's an anarchistic love letter to everyone who has just had enough.

Conversely, I've always enjoyed the concept of duality, and in an age that seems to pressure us to choose a side, finding the words was easy. This is kill or be killed, sex and death, love and war, joy and pain, hope and despair. This song refuses to make those choices and embraces both the light and the dark, taking the good with the bad, and forging a path somewhere in between. That's life, after all.

The song could also be a subconscious musing on the current state of music and entertainment in the modern age. It has been a long time since I've been truly blown away by anything, and this disposable world of social media influence and re-packaged everything has caused us all to become numb and disillusioned. We're ready for a social revolution, a music revolution, we're desperately hopeful to finally see something that will blow us away. We love rock & roll because it has always been the voice of the youth, of change, and of disenchantment with the established order. "Blow Me Away" is our contribution to that notion and our plea for a major shake-up.

And if you want to keep it simple, it's a fun, catchy and raw rock & roll song, and we believe that music fans will always crave that. Everything is so complex, divisive, and overwhelming these days. If nothing else, we wanted to provide a nice 4-minute escape from all of the insanity. We hope we succeeded.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more about the band here

