Singled Out: Raygun Romance's Adore You

Former Powerman 5000 guitarist Ty Oliver's Raygun Romance project recently released a music video for his new single "Adore You", and to celebrate we asked Ty to tell us about the song. here is the story:

"Adore You" is actually a remade version of a song I had finished last summer (2021) . The lyrics and hook in the chorus came to me rather quickly and seemingly out of nowhere. I didn't have a specific inspiration for them, but I was super excited about what I had and built the rest of the song around it. I finished a couple more tracks around this same time, and in comparison it just wasn't holding up and I decided to put it on the back burner.

Fast forward to the beginning of 2022, and I decided to try and resurrect the track, take a fresh approach to it. Fix the things I didn't like and improve it. I made a new intro for it, and once again put the song on the back burner. I didn't come back to it until a few months later.

This time, I had fresh inspiration. I'd been in a complicated, yet very powerful relationship for a few months that gave me plenty to write about. I remade the verse sections, with improved music and fresh lyrics.

Everything fell into place rather quickly and I felt like I had finally "cracked the code" Suddenly, those Lyrics in the Chorus made perfect sense.

It's a real time ode to a very powerful connection with someone that will ultimately end badly, but the chemistry is so intense we can't stay away from one another.

