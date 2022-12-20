Singled Out: Royal Sugar's Fleeting Love

Photo by Dillon Jordan courtesy ABC

Glam Rock-meets-Pop duo Royal Sugar recently released their new single, "Fleeting Love", and to celebrate we asked them to tell us about the track. Here is the story:

This song is about our drug of choice: Toxic relationships. A widely experienced trope, but one of the most powerful. Running back again and again to a toxic fling for a quick hit and feeling low right after knowing that's all it will ever be. You want more. You want love. Likening this person you run to as being as addictive as a drug. With just as many side effects.

I think as human beings we place so much stock in the initial dopamine rush and yearn to experience it again once it's worn off. It becomes toxic when you realize the risk and take it anyways. You experience the pain because it's the only conduit you have to the pleasure of the past. We both have experienced many of these situations over the years and have helped each other through them so writing this song was essentially therapy for us. We are thrilled to see other people connecting with it.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more about the band here

Related Stories

Royal Sugar Share Fleeting Love Video

Royal Sugar Share New Song 'Fleeting Love'

Singled Out: Royal Sugar's California Nightmare

Royal Sugar Music and Merch

News > Royal Sugar