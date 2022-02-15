Singled Out: Sandy Haley Songs From Feels Like Freedom

Sandy Haley just released her new album "Feels Like Freedom" and as a special treat, she tells us about three songs from the new record, "Dirty Dog," "Never Sleep Your Way to the Middle," and "Run For Shelter". Here are the stories:
It was interesting how the lyrics, melody and chords all came to me at once. It was very fluid, I just got a pen out and started writing at my piano. I literally had this song wrapped up in a hour or so! Sometimes, it's like that. I guess it's the pent-up emotions that make it comes out fast, furious and sometime humorous ha!
The background of Dirty Dog is that I heard my ex told some friends that when he would stay out all night, when he got home he would have hell to pay. So I wrote how it feels from my side of the story how he would tip toe in late at night, knocking over the trash can. Then our Australian Blue Heeler would start barking and rat him out! From the crowd reaction, I must not be the only one with this experience. Enjoy!
Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the songs, listen and watch the video for "Never Sleep Your Way to the Middle" yourself below and learn more about the album here
