Singled Out: Sandy Haley Songs From Feels Like Freedom

Sandy Haley just released her new album "Feels Like Freedom" and as a special treat, she tells us about three songs from the new record, "Dirty Dog," "Never Sleep Your Way to the Middle," and "Run For Shelter". Here are the stories:

Dirty Dog

Dirty Dog is the first song I wrote for the CD and when we play it live, this is the crowd favorite. People sing along on the chorus which I love.

It was interesting how the lyrics, melody and chords all came to me at once. It was very fluid, I just got a pen out and started writing at my piano. I literally had this song wrapped up in a hour or so! Sometimes, it's like that. I guess it's the pent-up emotions that make it comes out fast, furious and sometime humorous ha!

The background of Dirty Dog is that I heard my ex told some friends that when he would stay out all night, when he got home he would have hell to pay. So I wrote how it feels from my side of the story how he would tip toe in late at night, knocking over the trash can. Then our Australian Blue Heeler would start barking and rat him out! From the crowd reaction, I must not be the only one with this experience. Enjoy!

Never Sleep Your Way to the Middle

I had years of experience working in an office while trying to get ahead in the music business. Never Sleep Your Way to the Middle is a true story. We worked for a middle manager who was an Aussie man. He was terribly charming but also very married with children. We would train his new hires which were mostly beautiful young ladies. He would work his magic on them and then well.. eventually they would quit. We had one gal that everyone loved and we didn't want to lose her so one day when I saw this pattern repeat itself, I took her aside. Gave her a word of advice, "He is a middle manager, his charm is temporary so look after yourself" and then we both laughed and I said remember, "Never Sleep Your Way to the Middle!" And the song was born at that moment.

Run For Shelter

I was coming home from a recording session in Hollywood and wanted to stop to get a bite to eat. I saw a women in front of the Target store wrapped in a blanket on the sidewalk. When I got closer I saw that she had absolutely nothing on, no shoes, no clothes. nothing. Lots of people were walking by like she was invisible. I went inside Target and bought some yoga pants and a pretty orange tunic top and matching flip flops and took it to her with some food. I asked her what happened to you? She said, "I had to run for shelter." Those words just nagged at my consciousness until I wrote this song, which is really about how each of us can do a little bit to make a difference so love will find a way. When I pulled away in my car, I saw her in my rearview mirror and she was walking down the sidewalk and looked just like any other shopper.

